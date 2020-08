Začínají změny! Toronto vyměnilo Kapanena do Pittsburghu

The Maple Leafs have acquired the Penguins' first round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft (15th overall), F Evan Rodrigues, F Filip Hallander and D David Warsofsky in exchange for F Kasperi Kapanen, F Pontus Aberg and D Jesper Lindgren. #LeafsForeverhttps://t.co/WRTQq4chd0