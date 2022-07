Vyztužili obranu a udrželi Malkina. Co dál se změnilo v Pittsburghu?

Based on current 20-man projected rosters these are the oldest teams in the NHL (using average age).



1. Pittsburgh - 30.0

2. Washington - 29.7

3. Tampa Bay - 29.1

4. St. Louis - 28.8

5. NY Islanders - 28.6

6. Toronto - 28.1

7. Vegas - 28.0

8. Dallas - 27.7

9. San Jose - 27.6