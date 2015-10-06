Všechno dělal s úsměvem... Hokejová komunita reaguje na smrt Kivleniekse

6. července 11:45Ondřej Mach
Smutná zpráva přišla v pondělí ze Spojených států, ve věku 24 let zemřel lotyšský brankář Matiss Kivlenieks. Tragická událost pochopitelně vyvolala velkou odezvu na sociálních sítích.
Life is so precious and can be so fragile. Hug your loved ones today. RIP Matiss, you will be dearly missed.
— Jarmo Kekalainen (@jkekalainen) July 5, 2021
Love you brother. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/0qqLSDDosI
— Max Domi (@maxdomi) July 5, 2021
Brankář Lotyšska na MS. Tomuhle je opravdu těžko uvěřit. https://t.co/EIOHScqmZF
— Robert Záruba (@robertzaruba) July 5, 2021
Šílený. ? ? https://t.co/fzntxq0575
— Denča (@denushenka) July 5, 2021
Words are hard to find right now, but the day we put the same jersey on meant that we would be family forever. When my kids play Kivi “the kid” in goal it will have a greater meaning!! RIP kid, love you brother ? #cbj #familyforever pic.twitter.com/J2te4QuAB9
— Nathan Gerbe (@NathanGerbe14) July 5, 2021
Rest In Peace Kivi. You were one of the nicest people I’ve met through this great game. We’ll all miss the energy and love for life that you possessed. My prayers go out to your family, hopefully they will see the impact you had on everyone who knew you ❤️#SticksOutForKivi pic.twitter.com/4YOA6VGusn
— Scott Harrington (@S_Harrington06) July 5, 2021
Seeing all the beautiful tributes to Matiss only further cements what kind of person he was! What a tragic loss for all of us who knew him and I am thinking and praying for his family. Heaven gained a darn good goalie and better person… Just, way too soon.
— Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) July 5, 2021
RIP Kivi! ??❤️ https://t.co/k2XWVXmfYE
?????? RIP Kivi. Love you buddy ❤️ https://t.co/AZjzZxaXsG
— Cam Atkinson (@CamAtkinson13) July 5, 2021
July 5, 2021
Tohle číst je pro mě obrovský šok. Celou skupinovou fázi MS v hokeji jsem se na @Onlajny_com snažil naučit jeho jméno nazpaměť. Povedlo se mi to až po jeho čtvrtém utkání. Kdo by to byl řekl, že tu Matiss Kivlenieks mezi námi o měsíc později již nebude. Je mi to obrovsky líto ? https://t.co/8MNPrhDuzW
— Jiří Michal (@mysak_9) July 5, 2021
At the recent World Hockey Championship in Riga, Matiss Kivlenieks’ mom dropped off pastries and treats every day for the Latvian broadcasters, and invited us to sample a few. I’m thinking of her and the heartbreak that she and so many of Matiss’ friends and family are feeling. https://t.co/PHr9V0cNmj
— Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) July 5, 2021
Thank you @NHL, @CanadiensMTL and @TBLightning for that touching tribute.
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 6, 2021
And thank you to everyone in the hockey world for your support today. We love you, Kivi. pic.twitter.com/LjYiMUBjJH
From Elvis’ wife. #cbj pic.twitter.com/nxZXsCv5JE
— Sarah (@sarah____kent) July 5, 2021
He was one of the kindest teammates I have ever had the pleasure to play with. A great person who walked in with a smile on his face each day. You will be missed by many, Kivi. RIP https://t.co/YVjwAA8mww
— Dillon Simpson (@Simmer18) July 5, 2021
A sampling of the messages left by #CBJ fans in memory of Kivi pic.twitter.com/uUYntzUtWy
— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) July 5, 2021
Dalšího mladého sportovce stihl až moc brzký skon. Lotyšský brankář Matiss Kivlenieks, gólman Columbusu s 8 starty v NHL a účastník domácího šampionátu v Rize, odešel ve 24 letech do hokejového nebe. ?? Upřímnou soustrast celé rodině a blízkým. pic.twitter.com/FaAtRztf7K
— Jaroslav Kalina (@Jarda_Kalina) July 5, 2021
Rest In Peace Kivi. Sending my deepest condolences to your family, friends and everyone in the Blue Jackets organization. You were a great teammate with a bright future. I will never forget the smile you brought to the rink every single day. You will be deeply missed.
— Gustav Nyquist (@GNyquist) July 5, 2021
This is the type of guy that Kivi was! An amazing young goalie, and even better person that did everything he could with a smile and never, ever took a second for granted. Thanks for helping us all with that great attitude and smile everyday! Gone too soon my friend, we miss you! https://t.co/qvaHpbeW6x
— Adam Clendening (@Clenny5) July 5, 2021
Our thoughts are with the family, friends and team-mates of Latvia and Columbus netminder Matiss Kivlenieks who has passed away at the age of 24. Rest in peace, Kivi. https://t.co/5AG9Pt1GBx
— Team GB Ice Hockey (@TeamGBicehockey) July 5, 2021
Unbelievably sad day saying goodbye too soon to Kivi. We’ll all miss him. Great person, always smiling. At a loss for words. #sticksoutforkivi pic.twitter.com/44SZLfOVN6
— Josh Flynn (@Flynner99) July 5, 2021
Sticks out for Kivi. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/kxDhWOSvuf
— Mark Scheig (@markscheig) July 5, 2021
It was very somber to see. Thank you to whomever left the markers, I was able to write a note to honor Kivi. ? pic.twitter.com/1oKagEcwwW
— Melyn ~ ??#80 (@mmmelyn) July 5, 2021
Elvis Merzlikins shares a heartfelt message on Instagram remembering his friend and “little brother” Matiss Kivlenieks. #CBJ #SticksOutForKivi @Merzly30 pic.twitter.com/DEqlp2M8bV
— Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) July 6, 2021
Words fail me right now. I’ve never met a nicer guy than Matiss. He always, always had a smile on his face. If you ever had the chance to meet him, you couldn’t help but love the guy.
— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) July 5, 2021
David Savard says he learned of former teammate Matiss Kivlenieks' death in a text from Nick Foligno: "That was a brutal wake up this morning. He was a good kid with a lot of talent who was going to be a part of the team next year or in the future. It's extremely sad."
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 5, 2021
#NYR goalie Alexandar Georgiev’s Instagram story on the passing of #CBJ Matiss Kivlenieks pic.twitter.com/RpU9pNb3Xw
— Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) July 5, 2021
A moment of silence for the tragic loss of Matiss Kivlenieks. pic.twitter.com/6mAh0UeanW
— NHL (@NHL) July 6, 2021
