Torontská Memesis! Jak internet oslavuje Marchanda a solí Javorové listy

It is 2013. Brad Marchand torments the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs.



It is 2018. Brad Marchand torments the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs.



It is 2019. Brad Marchand torments the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs.



It is 2025. Brad Marchand is torments the Toronto pic.twitter.com/KtMw0HYzfb