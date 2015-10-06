Střípky z Twitteru! Tampa slaví a přijímá gratulace

8. července 5:57Jan Šlapáček
Tampa Bay během necelého roku získala druhý Stanleyův pohár a pochopitelně toho je plný internet! Pojďme se na pár zajímavých věcí podívat.
Congrats on two of your Stanley Cups, @TBLightning
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 8, 2021
Shutout.
— NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) July 8, 2021
Shutout.
Shutout.
Shutout.
Andrei Vasilevskiy posts a shutout in EVERY series-clinching win during the 2021 #StanleyCup Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/FK8eAKpE0p
#GoBolts following a loss since the start of the 2020 playoffs
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) July 8, 2021
Record 14-0
Goals: 51
Goals Against: 19
PP: 26%
PK: 87% pic.twitter.com/indU5YHuLf
That’s a -peat for @patmaroon!
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 8, 2021
Maroon is the first player to win the #StanleyCup in three straight years since multiple players did so with the 1980s New York Islanders dynasty.#NHLStats: https://t.co/VdjE3MxYOB pic.twitter.com/BZMCFtmpAk
Good times all around for the B2B @TBLightning right now. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/r0f7rTNrXh
— NHL (@NHL) July 8, 2021
An unforgettable season!
— NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) July 8, 2021
Thanks for being with us every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/19FHDUrDhm
"The team knows we're probably not going to be together next year." — Jon Cooper #ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/dgLHBccexU
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2021
Congrats @TBLightning!
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 8, 2021
Ryan McDonagh said Lightning didn't get a Cup day, so now they want two.
— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) July 8, 2021
Patrick Maroon: "What we're hoping is getting two days with the Cup: back-to-back days."
O Captain! My Captain!
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 8, 2021
After playing only 2:47 during the @TBLightning's 2020 #StanleyCup run, Steven Stamkos finished third in NHL scoring in the 2021 postseason with 8-10—18 and matched a career high (7-11—18 in 26 GP in 2015).#NHLStats: https://t.co/VdjE3MxYOB pic.twitter.com/D9D0ng4JqI
2020 playoff scoring leader: Nikita Kucherov
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 8, 2021
2021 playoff scoring leader: Nikita Kucherov
For the first time since 1991 and 1992, the same name sits atop the #StanleyCup Playoffs scoring lead in back-to-back years. #NHLStats: https://t.co/VdjE3MxYOB pic.twitter.com/zhIeLoI73T
It's officially the off-season, big month ahead with the #SeaKraken Expansion Draft, Entry-Draft, and Free Agency! https://t.co/YWj3BfCKbX pic.twitter.com/ksAeTdFU6n
— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 8, 2021
Lightning win 2 Stanley Cups in a span of 282 days.
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) July 8, 2021
The last team to do so in a shorter span was the Montreal Victorias from Dec 27, 1897 to March 5, 1898 (68 days) #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/4RF80cGUdW
Just wait for it... #StanleyCup
— NHL (@NHL) July 8, 2021
( IG/andreivasilevskiy88) pic.twitter.com/KDk02Q3Dzr
Lightning become the 5th team since 1967 to win the Stanley Cup with zero Overtime victories. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/EgSokVGpYI
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) July 8, 2021
