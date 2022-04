Pastrňák je dál na marodce. Na led se nedostane ani v neděli

#NHLBruins practice updates per Coach Cassidy:



▪️ David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm are out vs. Caps

▪️ Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and Charlie McAvoy took maintenance days

▪️ Josh Brown will likely sub in on Sunday

▪️ Linus Ullmark starts in Washington pic.twitter.com/hjjOgBY2w7