Pár let, ale hluboká stopa. Roman Čechmánek za sebou nechal u Flyers několik rekordů

Sad news: memorable #NHL goaltender Roman Cechmanek dead at 52.



Drafted at age 29. Next season 2000-01: Vezina runner-up to Dominik Hasek, All-Star and 4th in Hart voting.



25 shutouts in 4 seasons! (Consider: Vasilevskiy has 32 in 9.)



And he loved to stop pucks with his head. https://t.co/qZoz76ZBa6