NHL na podzim v Praze? Mluví se o zápasech Buffala s New Jersey

Breaking News: #LetsGoBuffalo will visit Munich for exhibition play then take on #NJDevils in Prague for 2 games to kick off the 2024-25 season. Then in Nov, #TexasHockey play #TimeToHunt in Tampere, Finland for 2 games. Also, there WILL be an All-Star Game in 2026 & 2027. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FSKyUc3Bak