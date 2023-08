Lafrenière zůstane na Manhattanu. Prokáže svůj talent?

AAV after their rookie seasons from 1st overall picks:



$2.3m — Alexis Lafreniere



$8.0m — Jack Hughes

$6.0m — Rasmus Dahlin

$7.3m — Nico Hischier

$11.6m — Auston Matthews

$12.5m — Connor McDavid

$7.5m — Aaron Ekblad



New York isn’t doing too well at developing their prospects. pic.twitter.com/Jzq39j83kn