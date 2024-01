Florida vyzve Detroit Red Wings, Devils změří síly s Canadiens

UPDATE: Due to travel restrictions in Buffalo, tonight’s @NHLBlackhawks at @BuffaloSabres game has been postponed to tomorrow (Thurs. at 7pm ET).



Tonight’s @DetroitRedWings at @FlaPanthers game will now be available on @NHL_on_TNT in the U.S.



Details: https://t.co/EJuyffM374 pic.twitter.com/KIEJFlT2qN