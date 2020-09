Dallas je jedno vítězství od finále. Chudobin podal další velkolepý výkon

Jamie Benn leads the team with 4 points in the Conference Finals (2-2—4 in 4 GP). The most points by a @DallasStars / North Stars player in a Conference Finals is 9:



Brian Bellows (2-7—9 in 1991)

Joe Nieuwendyk (3-6—9 in 1999)

Mike Modano (3-6—9 in 2000)#NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/BXiO9KKf6A